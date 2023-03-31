BDL signs ₹8,161-crore contract with defence ministry for Akash weapon system

March 31, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Thursday signed a contract worth ₹8,161 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the production and supply of Akash Weapon System (AWS) for two regiments of the Indian Army. The order will be met in three years.

The Hyderabad-based defence public sector unit also received an order worth ₹261 crore for Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS), which protects aircraft from missiles. The consolidated order book position of BDL reached about ₹24,021 crore, said an official release on Friday.

Chairman and managing director (CMD) Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd.) said the new contract would give a major boost to the Akash missile programme. Both BDL and its supply-chain partners have geared up to meet the production demands of the weapon system, which is also being offered for export to friendly foreign countries.

BDL has received several orders this year to supply various systems, including Astra MK-I Air-to-Air Missile (AAM), associated equipment and CMDS for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The company has set up a warhead manufacturing facility at its Bhanur unit and a seeker manufacturing facility at its Kanchanbagh unit, which took BDL to the coveted club of RF seeker manufacturer and tester.

BDL is also all poised to manufacture state-of-the-art Laser Beam Riding Munitions, a form of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS ), under agreement with Thales UK under the Make-in-India scheme.

The CMD termed the contracts a major step towards BDL’s efforts towards realisation of ‘Atmanirbharta’.

During DefExpo-2022 and Aero India-2023, new products such as vehicle-mounted Amogha III Anti-Tank Guided Missile (Sangramika), Light Support Vehicle-mounted Laser Beam Riding MANPAD (Sanharika) and ATGM for MBT Arjun, Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL SRSAM), SAL Seeker ATGM for BMP II and Drone Delivered Missile (JISHNU) were unveiled.

It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with original equipment manufacturers such as MBDA, France, for manufacturing Mistral Missiles; Dassault Aviation Pvt. Ltd. for integration of weapon systems like Astra and SAAW on Rafale fighter jet; Thales Belgium for setting up manufacturing facilities for Laser Guided Rocket and its major components; Barij Dynamics LLC (“AL TARIQ”), Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to identify and work on potential projects; Bultexpro Ltd., Bulgaria, for 122-mm GRAD BM ER and NON ER rockets in India, added the release.