BDL pays dividend

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) paid final dividend of ₹13.733 crore for the financial year 2021-22 to the Government with the Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retd) handing over the cheque to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.

BDL has declared final dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share of ₹10 each and final dividend works out to 10 % of the paid-up share capital of ₹183.28 crore. Earlier, in March, an interim dividend of ₹7.30 per share amounting to ₹100.248 crore was paid towards the Government’s shareholding in BDL. With this, the total dividend paid by BDL amounts to ₹113.981 crore, said a press release.

In a separate function, about 180 vendors representing 103 firms across the country attended the vendors meet organised at the Bhanur unit of BDL. A display of components and sub-assemblies proposed for indigenisation was organized at the venue to enable prospective vendors to gain a first-hand understanding about the items for indigenization and business opportunities available with BDL.

Earlier during the day, a walkathon and a gram sabha were organized at Bulkapur village, near Shankarpally, in which senior officials like Chief Vgilance Officer Upender Vennam, Executive Director Commodore (retd) Girish Raghunath Pradhan and others participated, added the release.