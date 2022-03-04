BDL pays dividend

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has paid an interim dividend of ₹7.30 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to ₹133.7953 crore. The interim dividend declared by the company works out to 73 % of paid up share capital of ₹183. 2812 crore.

Chairman & managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) presented the cheque for ₹100.2476 crore, being the interim dividend pertaining to the Central government shareholding in BDL, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Mantri at New Delhi on Thursday.

Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju, BDL’s director (finance) N Srinivasulu, executive director (marketing) Commmodore TN Kaul (retd) and others were present on the occasion. BDL has a book order position of ₹11,400 crore net, said a press release.