BDL holds vendors meet at its Kanchanbagh unit

November 08, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A vendors meeting in progress at Bharat Dynamics Limited in Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad on November 6, 2023.

About 160 people took part in BDL’s vendors’ meet organised at the company’s Kanchanbagh unit in Hyderabad on Monday. A display of components and sub-assemblies, proposed for indigenisation, was organised at the venue to enable prospective vendors to gain a first-hand understanding about the items for indigenisation and business opportunities available with BDL. CMD Commodore A Madhava Rao (Retd), Director (Finance) N Srinivasulu, Chief Vigilance Officer Upender Vennam, and others were present, said a press release,

