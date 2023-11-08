BDL holds vendors meet at its Kanchanbagh unit

November 08, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

About 160 people took part in BDL’s vendors’ meet organised at the company’s Kanchanbagh unit in Hyderabad on Monday. A display of components and sub-assemblies, proposed for indigenisation, was organised at the venue to enable prospective vendors to gain a first-hand understanding about the items for indigenisation and business opportunities available with BDL. CMD Commodore A Madhava Rao (Retd), Director (Finance) N Srinivasulu, Chief Vigilance Officer Upender Vennam, and others were present, said a press release,

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.