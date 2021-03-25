Telangana

BDL declares interim dividend

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence public sector undertaking, has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.70 per share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2020 – 21. The interim dividend declared by the company works out to 67% of the paid up share capital of ₹183.28 crore.

Chairman & managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) handed over the cheque for ₹92.008 crore, being the interim dividend pertaining to the Government of India shareholding in BDL, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi on Monday.

Defence - production secretary Raj Kumar and other senior officials were present, a press release said.

