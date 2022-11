November 25, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A ₹2 crore social welfare girls hostel building at Vizianagaram district which can accommodate about 200 girl students constructed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative was inaugurated in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. BDL director N. Srinivasulu, Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar and others participated in the ceremony, said a press release.