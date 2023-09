September 21, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) under Ministry of Defence has contributed ₹30 lakh towards installation of CCTV cameras in Hyderabad’s Old City as part of the ‘CCTV Surveillance Project’ taken up by Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday. BDL director (finance) N. Srinivasulu presented the cheque to DCP South zone Ch. Rupesh at the Kanchanbagh unit in presence of director (production) P.V. Raja Ram and other senior officials from BDL and the city police, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.