BDL bags ₹ 2,971 crore defence contract

To supply ASTRA MK-I Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile for IAF, Navy

To supply ASTRA MK-I Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile for IAF, Navy

The Ministry of Defence, on Tuesday, has signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for supply of ASTRA MK-I Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Air-to-Air Missile (AAM) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy at a cost of ₹2,971 crore under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

Till now, the technology to manufacture missile of this class indigenously was not available but the ASTRA MK-I BVR AAM has been Indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) based on the staff Requirements issued by IAF catering for beyond visual range (BVR) as well as close combat engagement reducing the dependency on foreign sources.

Air to Air missile with ‘BVR’ capability provides large stand off ranges to own fighter aircraft which can neutralise the adversary aircraft without exposing itself to adversary air defence measures, thereby gaining and sustaining superiority of the air space. This missile is technologically and economically superior to many such imported missile systems, said an official press release.

ASTRA MK-I missile and all associated systems for its launch, ground handling and testing have been developed by DRDO in coordination with the IAF. The missile, for which successful trials have already been undertaken by the IAF, is fully integrated on the Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft and will be integrated with other fighter aircraft in a phased manner, including the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas).

The Indian Navy will integrate the missile on the MiG 29K fighter aircraft. The ‘Transfer of Technology’ from DRDO to BDL for production of ASTRA MK-I missile and all associated systems has been completed and production at BDL is in progress.

This project will act as a catalyst for development of Infrastructure and Testing facilities at BDL. It will also create opportunities for several small, medium and micro enterprises in aerospace technology for a period of at least 25 years. The project essentially embodies the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will help facilitate realising the country’s journey towards self-reliance in air to air missiles, added the release.