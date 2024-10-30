ADVERTISEMENT

BCs should contribute in caste census: panel chief

Published - October 30, 2024 09:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan during a hearing on caste census in Sangareddy on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

SANGAREDDY

ADVERTISEMENT

Backward Classes (BC) Commission Chairman G. Niranjan stressed on the importance of the role of Backward Classes in a comprehensive caste survey for their political and economic development.

Addressing a public hearing on BC caste census held here on Wednesday, Mr. Niranjan urged people from BC communities to contribute to the caste census, set to commence on November 6, as it would play a crucial role in assessing their social, educational, economic, employment, and political conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The door-to-door survey is essential for our growth. I call upon everyone to cooperate whole-heartedly,” he said, adding that public hearings by the BC Commission would be conducted across all districts until November 13, highlighting the necessity for District Collectors to actively participate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Regarding caste-related insults, he said that the panel would submit a report to the government requesting BC Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Collector Kranti Valluru said that they had received 96 applications during the inquiry and reiterated the importance of collaboration. Additional Collectors from Medak district, BC Welfare Department officials, public representatives, and community representatives, also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US