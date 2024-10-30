BCs should contribute in caste census: panel chief

SANGAREDDY

Backward Classes (BC) Commission Chairman G. Niranjan stressed on the importance of the role of Backward Classes in a comprehensive caste survey for their political and economic development.

Addressing a public hearing on BC caste census held here on Wednesday, Mr. Niranjan urged people from BC communities to contribute to the caste census, set to commence on November 6, as it would play a crucial role in assessing their social, educational, economic, employment, and political conditions.

“The door-to-door survey is essential for our growth. I call upon everyone to cooperate whole-heartedly,” he said, adding that public hearings by the BC Commission would be conducted across all districts until November 13, highlighting the necessity for District Collectors to actively participate.

Regarding caste-related insults, he said that the panel would submit a report to the government requesting BC Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Collector Kranti Valluru said that they had received 96 applications during the inquiry and reiterated the importance of collaboration. Additional Collectors from Medak district, BC Welfare Department officials, public representatives, and community representatives, also participated.

