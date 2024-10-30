GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BCs should contribute in caste census: panel chief

Published - October 30, 2024 09:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan during a hearing on caste census in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan during a hearing on caste census in Sangareddy on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

SANGAREDDY

Backward Classes (BC) Commission Chairman G. Niranjan stressed on the importance of the role of Backward Classes in a comprehensive caste survey for their political and economic development.

Addressing a public hearing on BC caste census held here on Wednesday, Mr. Niranjan urged people from BC communities to contribute to the caste census, set to commence on November 6, as it would play a crucial role in assessing their social, educational, economic, employment, and political conditions.

“The door-to-door survey is essential for our growth. I call upon everyone to cooperate whole-heartedly,” he said, adding that public hearings by the BC Commission would be conducted across all districts until November 13, highlighting the necessity for District Collectors to actively participate.

Regarding caste-related insults, he said that the panel would submit a report to the government requesting BC Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Collector Kranti Valluru said that they had received 96 applications during the inquiry and reiterated the importance of collaboration. Additional Collectors from Medak district, BC Welfare Department officials, public representatives, and community representatives, also participated.

Published - October 30, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.