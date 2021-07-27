BCs seek quota in law-making bodies

HYDERABAD

27 July 2021 20:57 IST

They meet Union ministers in New Delhi; also seek nominated MLA, MP posts

A delegation of backward classes associations led by president of the National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah represented their demands, including seeking a bill on 50% BC reservation in the law-making bodies, in Parliament to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The delegation comprising about 350 BC bodies’ representatives have also sought extension of nominated MLA/MP posts provision to the unrepresented BC communities on the lines of quota being give to Anglo-Indians. They also requested the Union Minister to take up their demands at appropriate level for quota to BC employees in promotions, increase quota for BC communities to 50% in the panchayat raj bodies with constitutional amendment.

Further, they wanted removal of creamy layer provision in reservation for BC communities in education and employment, increasing BC quota at national level to 56% from the present 27% as per their proportion in population, enactment of a legislation on the lines of SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act for safety and security of BC communities, introduce quota in the private sector among others.

Mr. Krishnaiah later stated that the Union Minister had assured them of taking up the matter with the Prime Minister and work for resolving them. He mentioned that the Union Government had included 27 MPs from BC communities in the Cabinet, appointed six Governors from the communities and provided constitutional provision to the BC Commission.

Later, the delegation met Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S.P. Singh Baghel and sought quota for BC, SC, ST communities in the appointment of judges to High Courts and Supreme Court. BC associations leader G. Krishna, L. Vengal Rao, N. Venkatesh, R. Chandrashekhar Goud and others comprised the delegation.