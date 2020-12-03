BCs seek law on quota in legislatures

Centre should bring in a Bill for 50% quota in law-making bodies, say BC leaders

National Backward Classes Welfare Association has demanded that the Centre bring in a legislation reserving 50% seats to backward classes communities in the law-making bodies.

A meeting of the association chaired by its president R. Krishnaiah and vice-president G. Krishna here on Thursday has decided to stage protest/dharnas on December 9 across Telangana with a demand for introduction of a Bill for 50% quota to BC communities in the law-making bodies in the coming session of Parliament.

Stating that BC communities comprise 56% of the population in the country, Mr. Krishnaiah said 15 parties had already agreed to support any move to make a legislation for providing 50% reservation to BC communities in the law-making bodies. He mentioned that YSR Congress, TRS, TDP, DMK, AIADMK, PMK, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, BSP, Janata Dal (United) and Janata Dal (Secular), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Apna Dal and Lok Dal had already pledged their support.

Mr. Krishnaiah said a Bill for the purpose could be passed within a day provided Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agreed for it. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was from a BC community, the BC population in the country had high hopes on him that he could push the Bill through. There were 94 MPs from BC communities in Parliament it was the responsibility of all of them to pursue it.

Highlighting the injustice being done to BC communities, Mr. Krishnaiah said there was no BC community MLA from 20 out of 33 districts in Telangana. Similarly, there was no MP from BC community from 18 out of 29 States in the country. Of the 129 BC communities in the State 119 had not entered Assembly so far and at the national level 2,550 out of 2,600 BC communities had entered Parliament so far.