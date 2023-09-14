‘BCs in State indebted to CM for facilitating their progress’

September 14, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Backward Classes in Telangana are fortunate to have got benefitted from several welfare schemes without resorting to any protests and demands and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has always been in the forefront in extending a helping hand for the betterment of these sections. The Backward Classes are highly indebted for such generosity. The services of Nayi Brahmins in the fields of Ayurvedic medicine, as musicians and as midwives are laudable, and society can never forget their services, said Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao.

Speaking at the Nayi Brahmin Atmagourava Mahasabha at Ravindra Bharathi, Mr. Krishna Mohan lauded the services of the Nayi brahmins. He mentioned about the allotment of two acres of land at Batasingaram in Ranga Reddy district and construction of a Nayi Brahmin Atmagourava Bhavan at a cost of ₹ 2 crore.

National BC president R. Krishnaiah (MP, Rajya Sabha) said that he has requested the government to examine their long pending demands positively and consider their representation in Legislature and in other nominated posts.

The programme was organised by the State Association president Palvai Srinivasa Nayi. The others who participated in the meeting include Yanyadulu, TTD Board member.