HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘BCs in State indebted to CM for facilitating their progress’

Nayi Brahmin Atmagourava Mahasabha held at Ravindra Bharathi

September 14, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Backward Classes Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan at the Nayi Brahmin Atmagourava meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telangana Backward Classes Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan at the Nayi Brahmin Atmagourava meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Backward Classes in Telangana are fortunate to have got benefitted from several welfare schemes without resorting to any protests and demands and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has always been in the forefront in extending a helping hand for the betterment of these sections. The Backward Classes are highly indebted for such generosity. The services of Nayi Brahmins in the fields of Ayurvedic medicine, as musicians and as midwives are laudable, and society can never forget their services, said Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao.

Speaking at the Nayi Brahmin Atmagourava Mahasabha at Ravindra Bharathi, Mr. Krishna Mohan lauded the services of the Nayi brahmins. He mentioned about the allotment of two acres of land at Batasingaram in Ranga Reddy district and construction of a Nayi Brahmin Atmagourava Bhavan at a cost of ₹ 2 crore.

National BC president R. Krishnaiah (MP, Rajya Sabha) said that he has requested the government to examine their long pending demands positively and consider their representation in Legislature and in other nominated posts.

The programme was organised by the State Association president Palvai Srinivasa Nayi. The others who participated in the meeting include Yanyadulu, TTD Board member.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.