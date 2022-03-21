BC Welfare hostel student dies of suspected snake bite

A Class 8 student at the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Welfare Residential Hostel at Bogaram village in Keesara police limits died of suspected snake bite late evening on Sunday.

Police said the incident was reported around 7 p.m., soon after the boy fell unconscious. It was said that the boy, along with his mates, was out on the hostel premises for a ball game. When the ball went into a bush, 13-year-old G. Shiva Shankar had gone to fetch it. He walked out grimacing with pain as if some creature had bit him, the police said. And it was not clear if a snake was sighted on the premises.

The boy was rushed to a nearby private hospital and he was declared dead at around 9.15 p.m.

Keesara police on Monday, as per petition by the victim’s father Golla Ramesh, a farmer of Marpally in Vikarabad, registered a case of unnatural death. An investigation was opened.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem examination to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.