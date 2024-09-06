ADVERTISEMENT

BC welfare commission constituted with senior Congress leader Niranjan as chairman

Published - September 06, 2024 10:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Government nominates chairmen for Agriculture and Education Commissions  

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has announced constitution of the Backward Classes Welfare Commission in line with its focus on the empowerment of the BC communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BC Commission will be headed by senior Congress leader G. Niranjan as chairman and the Commissioner of BC Welfare department will be its member convenor. Rapolu Jayaprkash, Tirumalagiri Surender and Balalakshmi will be the members of the BC Commission. The Commission had been constituted to determine the reservations for BC communities in local bodies after enumeration of the percentage of backward class communities in the population.

The Government, at the same time, announced appointment of senior leader M. Kodanda Reddy as chairman of the State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Commission and retired bureaucrat Akunuri Murali as chairman of Telangana Education Commission for a period of two years.

In separate orders issued on Friday, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said the terms and conditions of the appointment would be issued separately by the departments concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US