BC welfare commission constituted with senior Congress leader Niranjan as chairman

Government nominates chairmen for Agriculture and Education Commissions  

Published - September 06, 2024 10:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has announced constitution of the Backward Classes Welfare Commission in line with its focus on the empowerment of the BC communities.

The BC Commission will be headed by senior Congress leader G. Niranjan as chairman and the Commissioner of BC Welfare department will be its member convenor. Rapolu Jayaprkash, Tirumalagiri Surender and Balalakshmi will be the members of the BC Commission. The Commission had been constituted to determine the reservations for BC communities in local bodies after enumeration of the percentage of backward class communities in the population.

The Government, at the same time, announced appointment of senior leader M. Kodanda Reddy as chairman of the State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Commission and retired bureaucrat Akunuri Murali as chairman of Telangana Education Commission for a period of two years.

In separate orders issued on Friday, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said the terms and conditions of the appointment would be issued separately by the departments concerned.


