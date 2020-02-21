BC staff in SCCL want liaison officer

HYDERABAD

21 February 2020 20:17 IST

Centre had suggested PSUs appoint such an officer

Singareni Backward Classes Employees Association has requested the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) management to appoint a chief liaison officer as a point of contact for service matters of the BC employees in the company.

A delegation of the association led by its president P. Srinivasu met Director (Administration and Operations) of SCCL S. Chandrasekhar here on Friday submitted a memorandum with a request to appoint General Manager (Production) P. Sattaiah as the chief liaison officer for BC employees to discuss their problems with the management. BCs comprise 49% of the company employees, including workers and officers.

They brought to the notice of the Director that the company management had already appointed liaison officers for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes employees. Even the Central government had suggested the State governments and public sector undertakings, through a memo issued in 1996, to appoint liaison officers to BC employees along with SC and ST employees.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, they stated that the State government had issued an order in 2004 for appointment of liaison officers for BC employees and accordingly energy, forest and agriculture departments had appointed liaison officers. On the same lines, a liaison officer be appointed for BC employees in SCCL too, they requested the Director.