BC residential schools opened in Nalgonda

Minister for Energy and SC Development G. Jagadish Reddy inaugurated Mahatma Jyotibha Phule BC Residential schools for boys and girls, here on Monday.

“Only quality education can pave the way for great and civilized societies. This is our Chief Minister’s dream for the State,” the Minister said. “We don’t want this generation of children to suffer like we did,” he added. The object of the initiative, the Minister said, was to provide quality education, taught in English and almost free-of-cost to build a talent pool that can ‘compete with the world.’

Overall, six schools were inaugurated in the district - in Nalgonda, Devarakonda, Nakirekal, Munugode, Nagarjunsagar and Miryalguda constituencies. This is in addition to the schools already functioning at Nagarjunasagar and Moosi project. Congratulating the students and the staff, District Collector Gaurav Uppal instructed the school authorities to ensure utmost safety on the campus.