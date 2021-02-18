‘BC quota not being followed in EFLU’

Hyderabad

18 February 2021 20:00 IST

Congress asks Governor to stop ‘illegal’ recruitments in EFLU immediately

Former minister G. Chinna Reddy and AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju have appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to immediately scrap the ‘illegal’ faculty recruitment being done by the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

Addressing a press conference here they said gross injustice is done to the OBCs in implementation of BC Reservation in the State and Central universities, including the EFLU, and constitutional rights are being deliberately violated. “BCs are not beggars and are only asking for their legitimate rights. All the institutions must implement 27% OBC Reservation without any further delay and the Congress Party is ready to fight on this sensitive issue to any extent,” they warned.

Mr. Sravan Dasoju also sent a letter to the Governor seeking her intervention in implementation of BC Reservation Roster system which is being openly violated by the EFLU. He said the UGC sanctioned strength of teachers to EFLU is 238 and the OBCs must get 63 posts constituting 27% of the OBC reservation. Out of the 63 OBC sanctioned posts at EFLU, there should be 8 professors, 16 associate professors, and 39 assistant professors. But till now the number of OBC professors and associate professors recruited is zero and only 23 assistant professors are working out of 39 allotted posts.

He said the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) also took note of it after his complaints and the EFLU authorities have appeared before it with insufficient information to avoid the appointments of OBCs. Even the High Court has refused to give a stay on the NCBC orders asking the interviews to be stopped. “But, they went on conducting interviews until February 02, 2021, which is a violation of the stay order issued by NCBC,” he said.

Mr. Sravan claimed that the EFLU authorities had also plan to conduct an emergency Executive Council Meeting to ratify the list of selected candidates and immediately issue them the appointment letters illegally. ‘So I appeal to the Government to stop the appointments immediately,” he said.