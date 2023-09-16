ADVERTISEMENT

BC panel chief thanks Telangana CM for resolution on BC quota in Parliament

September 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State BC commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao speaking at BC Mahasabha on Saturday.

Chairman of State Backward Classes Commission Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao on Saturday thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his commitment in passing a unanimous resolution at the BRS parliamentary party meeting on speedy implementation of 33% quota for OBCs and women in Parliament and legislatures.

Addressing a meeting of BC representatives mahasabha organised by National BC Dal here, Mr. Krishna Mohan said the resolution on quota is a long-standing demand and a significant step towards addressing the issue of representation and inclusivity in Indian politics. He urged the Centre to take immediate steps to address the long-cherished demand of BCs.

National BC Dal president Dundra Kumar Swamy said if the Centre failed to take steps, the BCs would launch nationwide protests on the issue. He said a dharna would be organised at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in the third week of October.

