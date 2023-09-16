BC panel chief thanks Telangana CM for resolution on BC quota in Parliament

September 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of State Backward Classes Commission Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao on Saturday thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his commitment in passing a unanimous resolution at the BRS parliamentary party meeting on speedy implementation of 33% quota for OBCs and women in Parliament and legislatures.

Addressing a meeting of BC representatives mahasabha organised by National BC Dal here, Mr. Krishna Mohan said the resolution on quota is a long-standing demand and a significant step towards addressing the issue of representation and inclusivity in Indian politics. He urged the Centre to take immediate steps to address the long-cherished demand of BCs.

National BC Dal president Dundra Kumar Swamy said if the Centre failed to take steps, the BCs would launch nationwide protests on the issue. He said a dharna would be organised at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in the third week of October.

