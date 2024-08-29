ADVERTISEMENT

BC leaders urge State government to initiate caste census immediately 

Published - August 29, 2024 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Backward Classes organisations convening a meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday.

 

Leaders from the Backward Classes (BC) organisations including senior politicians have emphasised the urgent need to conduct a caste census in Telangana State. An all-party meeting, held on Thursday with representatives from various political parties, BC organisations and caste associations, unanimously called for the immediate commencement of the caste census. They also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s inaction on BC-related demands, despite the promises made during the election campaign.  

The meeting passed a resolution urging the Chief Minister to extend Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan’s term as Chairman of the BC Commission and to take swift action on the demands of the BC community. The leaders warned that if the government continued to neglect these issues, the BCs would intensify their movements to secure their legitimate rights. 

Addressing the meeting, R. Krishnaiah, president of the National BC Welfare Association, strongly criticised the State government for delaying the initiation of a caste census and failing to implement 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. 

Mr. Krishnaiah highlighted the need for the government to convene a meeting with all stakeholders, including political parties, BC organisations, and caste associations, to discuss these critical issues. He underscored the importance of continuing Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan’s tenure as Chairman of the BC Commission, citing his expertise and the need for continuity in producing comprehensive reports on BC-related matters.

The meeting also emphasised that the government should make decisions regarding the BC Commission posts independent of party affiliations.  Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, MLCs Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, L. Ramana, Chintapandu Naveen aka Teenmar Mallanna and representatives of various political parties and BC organisations participated in the meeting 

