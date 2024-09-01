GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BC leaders urge govt to convene all-party meeting on BC reservation  

Published - September 01, 2024 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Backward Class (BC) leaders from various political parties, including Rajya Sabha member and president of National BC Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao, and CPI Legislature Party leader Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao, expressed their solidarity with those participating in the indefinite hunger strike demanding an increase in BC reservations to 42% in local body elections.

The leaders met the people on strike, led by BC Hindu Mahasabha president Siddeshwar and BC Youth president Sanjay, at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday as the strike entered its 8th day.

They demanded an all-party meeting immediately to resolve the issue. Mr. Sambasiva Rao emphasised the need for an urgent decision by the State government on increasing reservations. They warned that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation to ensure their legal rights were upheld.

Mr. Krishnaiah criticised the government’s lack of clear approach regarding the enhancement of BC reservation. He questioned why the government has not undertaken a caste census, and condemned the delay in implementing the promised 42% reservation for BCs.

He accused the Revanth Reddy government of failing to honour the commitments made in the Kamareddy BC Declaration before elections. While he commended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for spearheading the caste-based movement at the national level, he criticised the State government for negligence in addressing the issue of caste enumeration. He urged the government to take concrete steps to address the demands of the BC community.

