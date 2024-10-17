BC leaders urge Deputy CM to clear payment of ₹4,000 crore in fee dues 

A delegation from the National BC Welfare Association, led by its national president R. Krishnaiah, along with representatives from private college managements met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Praja Bhavan on Thursday. The delegation urged him to expedite the release of ₹4,000 crore in fee reimbursement dues, which they claimed was essential for the continued functioning of colleges across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Private College Management Association president Suryanarayana Reddy, Telangana BC Front chairman Mallesh Yadav, Telangana BC Student Association president Vemula Ramakrishna, and others were present. They highlighted that approximately 1,800 colleges have been closed for the past four days in protest, affecting nearly 20 lakh students enrolled in Intermediate, Degree, and Postgraduate (PG) courses.

Mr. Krishnaiah expressed concern over the disruption of education, stating that students were being forced to stay away from classes and loiter on the streets, which could harm their academic progress. He urged the government to take immediate action, warning that the prolonged closure of colleges could severely impact the future of these students.

The delay in clearing the fee reimbursement dues has led to significant hardships for students. Several colleges are withholding certificates of students who have completed their courses, preventing them from pursuing higher education or securing employment. Many students with admission offer letters from foreign universities are unable to proceed due to the lack of required certificates, they said. Mr. Krishnaiah urged the government to release the dues in two phases, if necessary, to ensure the smooth functioning of colleges and to safeguard the future of students. He warned that unless the government acted swiftly, the situation could deteriorate further, leading to more disruptions in the education system.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.