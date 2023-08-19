BC leaders raise voice in Congress as PCC takes up process for picking candidates

August 19, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the backdrop of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) commencing the process for selection of its winning horses (candidates) for the forthcoming Assembly elections, the backward classes’ leaders in the party have upped their voice demanding respectable share in the tickets.

First Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president after formation of Telangana and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah is camping in New Delhi in support of his candidature from Jangaon. Against his wish, Kommuri Prathap Reddy was made the district president of the party and Mr. Lakshmaiah is facing stiff competition from Mr. Reddy for the Jangaon ticket.

Several aspirants for MLA tickets from OBC communities held a meeting here on Saturday, wherein they requested the party leadership to give proper share in tickets as the communities comprised a majority among the electorate. Speaking at the two-day national convention of Mahila Congress block presidents at New Delhi earlier this week, Telangana State president of Mahila Congress M. Sunitha Rao too raised voice for proper representation of BC and women in party tickets.

Another BC leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has also made no bones about his discontent on his omission from any of the PCC committees for the coming Assembly elections.

BC Garjana

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, former PCC president and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao said a meeting of BC communities would be organised at Shadnagar in September first week to strengthen the party in the State before the Assembly elections. He mentioned that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi had given a word in the past that BC candidates would get proper representation in tickets.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao said BC meetings of the Congress party were already held in 10 districts and they would be held in the remaining districts in the coming weeks. He stated that Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah was being invited as the chief guest for the BC meeting at Shadnagar.

