BC Garjana shortly, Siddaramaiah will be invited: VH

July 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS resuming land allotted by Congress: VH

The Hindu Bureau

Former Rajya Sabha member and Congress senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said the BRS Government had been resuming the lands that were distributed to the poor by previous governments.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here, Mr. Hanumantha Rao came down heavily on the BJP and BRS announcing that BC Garjana Sabha would be held shortly in the State and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be invited.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done nothing for the BCs so far. Congress general-secretary Rahul Gandhi has promised to take up BC census in the country and accord priority to them in allocation of seats in the coming elections. We request the party to allocate at least three seats in each Lok Sabha constituency for BCs,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao adding that the BJP was a closed chapter in the State. People in Telanaga were eagerly looking at the Congress.

