BC enumeration in three months: AG to HC

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to implement the Supreme Court’s directions pertaining to enumeration of Backward Classes contained in Para 13 in Vikas Kishanrao Gawali case within three months.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao passed the direction while hearing a writ petition seeking enumeration of Backward Classes voters and fix reservation for Backward Classes in rural local bodies. The plea was filed in 2019 by Telangana BC Welfare Association represented by its president J. Srinivas Goud.

Earlier when the matter came up for hearing, Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy informed the Bench that the apex court directions would be enforced within a period of three months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.