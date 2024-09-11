GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BC enumeration in three months: AG to HC

Published - September 11, 2024 03:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to implement the Supreme Court’s directions pertaining to enumeration of Backward Classes contained in Para 13 in Vikas Kishanrao Gawali case within three months.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao passed the direction while hearing a writ petition seeking enumeration of Backward Classes voters and fix reservation for Backward Classes in rural local bodies. The plea was filed in 2019 by Telangana BC Welfare Association represented by its president J. Srinivas Goud.

Earlier when the matter came up for hearing, Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy informed the Bench that the apex court directions would be enforced within a period of three months.

Published - September 11, 2024 03:59 am IST

