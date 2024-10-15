ADVERTISEMENT

BC Commission to hold public hearings in erstwhile 10 district headquarters from October 24

Published - October 15, 2024 05:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission has decided to conduct a statewide tour and hold public hearings in the 10 former district headquarters, likely starting October 24. A notification regarding this will be released soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BC Commission convened a meeting at its office in Khairatabad on Monday (October 14, 2024) to formulate an action plan in line with the recent government orders issued on October 9, outlining the Commission’s terms of reference.

Principal Secretary of the Planning Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who was a special invitee, briefed the Commission on the preparations for conducting the caste survey in the State. It was decided that the survey would be conducted under the supervision of the BC Commission in coordination with the Planning Department.

As per government orders, the BC Commission is tasked with determining the percentage of reservations to be provided to BCs in local bodies. To gather input from various sections, the Commission has decided to convene a consultation meeting with intellectuals from the BC community soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US