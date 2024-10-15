GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BC Commission to hold public hearings in erstwhile 10 district headquarters from October 24

Published - October 15, 2024 05:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission has decided to conduct a statewide tour and hold public hearings in the 10 former district headquarters, likely starting October 24. A notification regarding this will be released soon.

The BC Commission convened a meeting at its office in Khairatabad on Monday (October 14, 2024) to formulate an action plan in line with the recent government orders issued on October 9, outlining the Commission’s terms of reference.

Principal Secretary of the Planning Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who was a special invitee, briefed the Commission on the preparations for conducting the caste survey in the State. It was decided that the survey would be conducted under the supervision of the BC Commission in coordination with the Planning Department.

As per government orders, the BC Commission is tasked with determining the percentage of reservations to be provided to BCs in local bodies. To gather input from various sections, the Commission has decided to convene a consultation meeting with intellectuals from the BC community soon.

Published - October 15, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.