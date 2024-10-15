BC Commission to hold public hearings in erstwhile 10 district headquarters from October 24

The Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission has decided to conduct a statewide tour and hold public hearings in the 10 former district headquarters, likely starting October 24. A notification regarding this will be released soon.

The BC Commission convened a meeting at its office in Khairatabad on Monday (October 14, 2024) to formulate an action plan in line with the recent government orders issued on October 9, outlining the Commission’s terms of reference.

Principal Secretary of the Planning Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who was a special invitee, briefed the Commission on the preparations for conducting the caste survey in the State. It was decided that the survey would be conducted under the supervision of the BC Commission in coordination with the Planning Department.

As per government orders, the BC Commission is tasked with determining the percentage of reservations to be provided to BCs in local bodies. To gather input from various sections, the Commission has decided to convene a consultation meeting with intellectuals from the BC community soon.