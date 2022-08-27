BC Commission studies OBC quota implementation in MP

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes visited Madhya Pradesh to study the survey methods employed there in triple test mandates laid down by the Supreme Court for implementing reservation to other backward classes.

The triple test involves appointment of panels, gathering empirical data for quantifying the extent and backwardness of OBCs local body-wise and ensuring that the quota does not exceed the 50% ceiling as laid down by the Supreme Court.

Led by Chairman of the Commission V. Krishnamohan Rao, Members Ch. Upendra, N. Subhapradh Patel and K. Kishore Goud, Member-Secretary B. Venkatesham visited MP for four days and met the officials of OBC Welfare, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Social Justice, Minorities and also Bhopal-based intellectuals. The tour concluded on Saturday.

The Commission tried to know first hand information about the survey methods employed in the triple test mandates. They held specific discussion with regard to the recent amendments to the PR Act, quantum of specified reservation and the steps taken in the implementation of OBC reservation in the local bodies elections.

Officials accompanying the Commission stated that they had gathered relevant Government Orders, reports and other official documents which had facilitated smooth process of legally acceptable OBC reservation in local bodies. They also learnt the key role of PR, Rural Development and OBC Welfare in shaping up the final report of the BC Commission submitted to the Apex Court for its approval and endorsement.

The Commission expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the four-day visit in Madhya Pradesh.