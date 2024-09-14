BC Commission starts exercise on caste enumeration   

Telangana Backward Classes Commission has started its exercise for taking up caste census of Backward Classes communities.

The commission members met the chairman and members of the BC Commission, constituted by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government, and discussed about the caste enumeration and BC reservation. The previous BC Commission assured that they would share the information collected in the past and provide all kinds of assistance to the newly-constituted commission.

The members felt that they should meet frequently and hold mutual discussions for expediting the process. BC Commission chairman G. Niranjan and members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender and Bala Lakshmi held discussions with former chairmen B.S. Ramulu and Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao and members of the previous panel.

