GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BC Commission starts exercise on caste enumeration   

Published - September 14, 2024 11:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Backward Classes Commission has started its exercise for taking up caste census of Backward Classes communities.

The commission members met the chairman and members of the BC Commission, constituted by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government, and discussed about the caste enumeration and BC reservation. The previous BC Commission assured that they would share the information collected in the past and provide all kinds of assistance to the newly-constituted commission.

The members felt that they should meet frequently and hold mutual discussions for expediting the process. BC Commission chairman G. Niranjan and members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender and Bala Lakshmi held discussions with former chairmen B.S. Ramulu and Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao and members of the previous panel.

Published - September 14, 2024 11:27 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.