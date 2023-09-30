BC Commission speeds up process to study status of communities

September 30, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana State Backward Classes Commission has speeded up the process of conducting a scientific study on the socio, educational, employability and political status of BC communities in the State, as mandated in the terms of reference provided by the Telangana government.

As part of the process, four days of meetings with certain identified line departments were organised by the commission headed by V. Krishna Mohan Rao here from September 25 to 27 and on September 30 (Saturday). Heads of departments and other senior officers participated and deliberated at length on the information sought by the commission and suggested certain changes in the information being pursued by the commission.

The commission held a special meeting on Saturday with principal secretary B. Venkatesham and other connected heads of the department and reviewed the implementation of welfare schemes, reservation policy, details of sub-caste wise allocation of funds to beneficiaries, details of students admitted in residential schools, scholarships provided, employment opportunities by providing special coaching and other issues.

The chairman briefed the officials on the expected role of the commission in the proposed study and the set of directions. He suggested all the HoDs and senior officers, who participated in the meetings, to submit the information sought immediately in the required formats designed by it to enable it to conduct an objective comparative study.

The BC commission meetings were held with Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Municipal Administration including GHMC, Civil Supplies, SERP, Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal, BC and Minorities Welfare, Planning, Agriculture, School Education, Intermediate Education, State Council for Higher Education, Employment and Training, Women’s Development and Child Welfare and other departments.

Mr. Krishna Mohan Rao said that the data being collected would hold key in knowing the schemes being implemented for the welfare of backward classes and the number of people in BC communities availing schemes.

Members of the commission Ch. Upendra, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli, K. Kishore Goud and K. Aloke Kumar (Member Secretary) participated in the meetings along with HoDs and senior officers of the departments.