BC Commission holds marathon public hearing in Karimnagar

The State-wide household survey (Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey) involving around 90,000 enumerators is slated to begin on November 6. It will determine the socio-economic and caste details of the entire population in the State, Telangana Commission for Backward Classes Chairman G. Niranjan said.

The BC Commission, designated as a dedicated panel for BC enumeration to determine reservations in local bodies, held a public hearing at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Friday.

The marathon public hearing, chaired by Mr. Niranjan, lasted for nearly 9 hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Members of various BC organisations and other stakeholders from Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla, submitted more than 210 memoranda to the BC Commission.

Representations, pertaining to requests for enhancing quota for BCs in local bodies, proportionate to their population, measures to uplift weaker sections, including BCs, and equitable distribution of power and wealth, were received in the public hearing.

Speaking to the media soon after the public hearing, Mr. Niranjan called upon people to participate in the household survey without fail and make it a success. The survey determines the future of people and everyone should become active partners in it, he emphasised.

Opposition parties should refrain from spreading misconceptions about the household survey and cooperate with the whole exercise, he said.

“We will strictly abide by the High Court’s order,” he said, adding that the BC Commission will steadfastly strive for the upliftment of BCs and other weaker sections.

He added that the heart-wrenching ordeals of some unknown castes had come to their notice during the public hearings. The views and suggestions received from the participants during the public hearings will be compiled and a detailed report, based on facts, will be submitted to the government.

The public hearing was attended by BC Commission members R. Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender and Balalakshmi, Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy, Peddapalli Collector Koya Sree Harsha, Jagtial Collector B. Satya Prasad, and Rajanna Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, among others.

