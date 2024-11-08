BC Commission asks people and political parties to ensure conducive atmosphere for caste census  

The Telangana Backward Classes Commission has appealed to people and political parties to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of caste census as enumerators are gearing up to commence their work on gathering the details of individual families from Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission has asked parties in particular to cooperate during the enumeration cutting across political lines. Government had entrusted the responsibility of the survey to the Planning Department following the request of the BC Commission, as it did not have the required human resources to take up the massive exercise.

The Planning Department was therefore, requested to take steps to see that data was collected in a fool-proof manner without giving scope for any apprehensions. Officials and those deputed as supervisors for the census exercise should intimate people about the visit of enumerators to their houses a day in advance, so that people would be prepared with required details. Cooperation from the concerned would help in assessing the accurate number of families hailing from BCs, along with their status in social, financial, educational and other parameters.

The department and District Collectors should take steps in advance to ensure secrecy of the data collected. The database that would be prepared through the census exercise would be of utmost importance to the BC Commission as it would help in planning schemes and measures for BCs in future.

The Commission said people could lodge complaints with Collectors concerned or the Commission in case they found some lapses in enumeration or suspect misuse of the data that was being collected so that necessary action could be initiated at the right earnest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.