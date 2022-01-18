BC body welcomes English medium in Govt. schools

HYDERABAD

18 January 2022 22:40 IST

Govt. urged to fill vacancies of teacher posts in schools, colleges, varsities

National Backward Classes Welfare Association has welcome the State Government’s decision to introduce English medium of instruction in schools from the next academic year with the backing of a legislation and also to bring in a law to control fee in private and corporate schools.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, NBCWA president R. Krishnaiah said the decision to introduce English medium of instruction in 26,000 government schools would benefit about 15 lakh SC, ST, BC and minorities students, who otherwise, were not in a position to pursue English medium education in private schools.

In a bid to educate their children in English medium in private schools many poor families were ending up in debts, by disposing of small properties, Mr. Krishnaiah said adding that the government decision would help such families get their kids educated in English medium without getting trapped in debt. It would also help bring down disparities in society.

Mr. Krishnaiah suggested the government to discuss with intellectuals, people’s organisations, opposition parties, BC, dalit, tribal and minorities’ associations before preparing a comprehensive bill on controlling fee in private/corporate schools. The government was expected to fix fee in private/corporate schools without succumbing to the pressure from the managements.

He also asked the government to fill vacancies of teacher posts before introducing English medium of instruction in schools. He stated that there were about 24,000 vacancies in government schools, 4,900 in aided schools, 12,000 in SC, ST, BC, Minorities residential schools, 1,500 in Kasturba Gandhi balika vidyalays and 2,000 in model schools.

Similarly, there were 5,200 vacancies of lecturer posts in junior colleges, 2,100 in degree colleges and 2,200 professor posts in universities and their recruitment would further strengthen the education system in the State. Mr. Krishnaiah also suggested seeking donations from NRIs and other philanthropists for the “Mana Ooru-Mana Badi” programme.