BC bodies want budget to be raised to ₹20k crore

January 28, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several BC bodies staged a protest in front of Telugu Samkshema Bhavan here on Saturday demanding increase in the BC budget from the present ₹5,600 crore to ₹20,000 crore.

Speaking at the protest site, National Backward Classes Welfare Association president and YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah alleged that the State government neglected BC’s development badly and no BC family was given subsidy loan during the last five years. He asked the government to restore total fee reimbursement scheme to BC students pursuing engineering, medicine, MBA, MCA, post-graduation, degree and Intermediate courses.

As per the price rise index, the mess charges need to be increased from ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per month for SC, ST, BC college hostel students and those of school and residential school hostels from ₹1,100 to ₹2,000 per month (classes VIII to X), from ₹950 to ₹1,100 (classes III to VII), and for day scholars from ₹5,500 a year to ₹20,000 a year.

Stating that the government did not construct a new building for a BC residential school or college hostel, he said 295 BC college hostels and 321 residential schools are housed in rented buildings. Mr. Krishnaiah also wanted the government to increase the budget for overseas education stipend scheme from ₹60 crore to ₹300 crore.

BC bodies leaders Ramakrishna, G. Krish, N. Venkatesh, Lalkrishna, C. Rajender, Ananthaiah, Bhupesh Sagar, Rajkumar, M. Ramdev and others participated along with a large number of school and college students.

