BC bodies meet Minister, urge hike in budget allocation to ₹10K cr.

Several Backward Classes (BC) associations led by National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah met BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar here on Monday and demanded that budget allocation for the communities be increased at least to ₹10,000 crore this time.

In a meeting with the Minister, the BC bodies wanted the government to sanction subsidy loans to 5.37 lakh applicants, whose applications are pending for long. They also wanted sanction of 240 new BC residential schools, overseas education stipend to all those who apply for it, increase in stipend for junior advocates among other demands.

Stating that poor allocation of budget to BC Corporation is denying subsidy loans, Mr. Krishnaiah said the budget for such loans be increased at least to ₹3,000 crore as only 40,000 of the 5.77 lakh who applied for subsidised loans were sanctioned loans and the remaining 5.37 lakh applications are pending sanction for the last four years.

Allocation of ₹2,000 crore budget to the Most Backward Classes Corporation, ₹2,000 crore for 12 BC Federation based on their population proportion, full reimbursement of fee for students pursuing higher education in IITs, IIMs, NITs and other national-level educational institutions, sanction of two more residential schools each to every Assembly constituency were also among the demands put forward by the BC associations.

Thanking Chief Minister for sanctioning of 238 new BC residential schools after formation of the State, they pointed out that most of these schools are being run in rented premises without proper facilities and requested the government to allocate at least ₹200 crore in the coming budget for construction of BC residential school buildings as also another ₹200 crore for college hostels as all the 290 college hostels are functioning from rented premises.

Increase in the budget for overseas education stipend scheme from the present ₹60 crore to ₹300 crore, hike in mess charges in tune with the price rise and implementation of BC policy formulated in December 2017 were other demands of the associations.

The Minister assured that the government would increase the allocation for BCs this time.

BC associations’ leaders G. Krishna, C. Rajender, G. Ananthaiah, P. Narender and others participated in the meeting with the minister.