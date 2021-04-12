BBA, BA (Oriental languages) graduates allowed to opt for B.Ed

The State government on Monday issued orders permitting Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Arts (Oriental Languages) to take the B.Ed course.

Till now, only regular B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), Bachelor of Computer Applications, Bachelor of Business Management or Master’s degree holders who secured at least 50 per cent aggregate marks were allowed to write the Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) for admission to the two year B.Ed course. The norm of 50 per cent marks will stay even for BBA and BA (Oriental Languages candidates, a government order said.

However, the percentage of marks was brought down from 55 to 50 for Bachelors in Engineering or Technology.

According to the order, the methodologies and percentages of seats available to eligible and qualified candidates from EdCET for admission to B.Ed course are:

Methodology percentage of seats: Mathematics 25, Physical Sciences & Biological Sciences 30, Social Sciences, English & 45 Oriental Languages.

The methodology wise eligibility is:

Mathematics: Candidates with BA/B.Sc with mathematics as one of the group subjects, BE/B.Tech with mathematics and BCA candidates with mathematics at Intermediate level as a group subject.

Physical sciences: Candidates with B.Sc who have studied physics or chemistry or allied subjects under Part II group subjects. BE/B.Tech with physics or chemistry subjects and BCA candidates with physical sciences (physics and chemistry) at Intermediate level as a group subject.

Biological sciences: Candidates with B.Sc/B.Sc (Home Science) who have studied Botany or Zoology or allied subjects under Part II group subjects and BCA students with biological sciences at Intermediate level as group subject.

Social sciences: All candidates with BA with social science subjects/B.Com/BBM/BBA and BCA students with social sciences at Intermediate level as group subject.

English: Candidates with BA in Special English/English Literature/MA English

Oriental Languages: Candidates with BA Telugu/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Arabic/Sanskrit as one of the optionals, candidates with literature (BA-L) (Telugu/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Arabic/Sanskrit), candidates with BA (Oriental Languages) in Telugu/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Arabic/Sanskrit, candidates with Master’s degree in Telugu/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Arabic/Sanskrit.