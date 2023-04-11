Bayyaram does not have sufficient iron ore for setting up steel plant: BJP

April 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The AP Reorganisation Act had only mentioned examining the feasibility of setting up a steel plant at Bayyaram in Telangana and Cuddapah in Andhra Pradesh and scientific studies by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had shown that iron ore availability was not sufficient in TS, said Rajya Sabha member and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman on Tuesday.

“Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been spreading disinformation about the steel plant as part of his continuing tirade against the Modi Government when the fact is that iron ore availability has been found to be just five million tonnes when requirement is 200 million tonnes for steel plant,” he said, at a press conference at the party office.

The GSI studies – mapping and drilling -- had also shown that most of the iron ore was of low grade and the BRS government was well aware of the ground situation but had been spewing venom. The Modi Government had handed over most mining rights to the states and coal auction was through open and transparent bidding unlike the earlier regime, he explained and wondered why the State government could not convince the Jindal Steel to take up the plant when it boasted of doing the work on its own.

“What has the government done to lure investors for the plant or ensure captive mines? When Jindal could establish a steel plant in Kadapa using the Obulapuram mines, why didn’t the BRS Government take up the initiative to get industrialists to establish the steel plant? If the government is against privatisation and for the public sector, where are the steps taken to reopen the Nizam Sugar Mill or Azam Jahi Mills and several others,” he asked.

The lands of ECIL, HMT and IDPL were being indiscriminately usurped with the government doing little to prevent it. All the major contracts of the BRS Government were handed to select private parties of other regions, he alleged. The state government had also refused to allow mining of uranium in Nalgonda whereas the AP Government had allowed the same from Pulivendula (AP), he pointed out.

The blame game against the Centre was only an effort to make people forget about the TSPSC paper leaks, unfulfilled promises made during the separate state agitation and also before the elections, but truth would prevail, he added.