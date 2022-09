The nine-day Bathukamma festival began on Sunday with “Engilipoola Bathukamma”, one of the variants of the festival of flowers that women celebrate ahead of Dasara. The festival will end with “Saddula Bathukamma” on October 3.

The GHMC and police made elaborate arrangements for immersion of flowers, as part of Saddula Bathukamma, in Tank Bund. The flower market at Guddimalkapur here got several truck loads of flowers for sale to public on Sunday.