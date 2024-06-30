Battlegrounds Mobile India Series of 2024 concludes in Hyderabad

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) of 2024 concluded with over 5,000 spectators in attendance at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The day two of the event, even with the cricket world cup finale, still witnessed gaming enthusiasts frolicking in the arena.

This event was marked as the first ever LAN finale of BGIS held in Hyderabad. The winners took home a grand prize of ₹60 lakh from a total prize pool of ₹2 crore.

The arena, dimly lit with stalls of refreshments in the back, had a super-size stage set up by Krafton India, hosting the 16 teams competing in the third day of the event. The atmosphere inside the hall was tense with commentators keeping the fans gripped as they gawked on the gameplay on the large screens.

On the third day, the much-anticipated Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 was also announced, unveiling the 2024 roadmap for Krafton India’s Esports initiatives.

India’s Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, a legend in shooting, attended the final day of BGIS 2024. He received a donation for his Abhinav Bindra Foundation of ₹25 lakh from the sales of elite passes of the event. “I’m excited to see the growth of Esports in India,” Bindra said upon accepting the contribution. “It’s fantastic to see Indian teams competing in international tournaments like the Asian Games. I have a great deal of respect for Esports athletes. The dedication required in both physical training, nutrition, mental focus, and recovery is surprisingly similar between traditional sports and Esports. There’s a lot both sides can learn from each other.”

BGIS was kicked off in April 2024, where with over 5 lakh registrations and selected teams participated in several rounds to secure their spot in the finals. On 28th, 29th and 30th June, the 16 final teams went head-to-head for the ultimate chicken dinner over the course of 18 matches. While team TEAM XSPARK etched their names in Esports history with their triumphant journey, the tournament also saw top performances from all participating teams.

While team Xspark won the event with ₹60 lakh as the prize money, Global Esports came second and bagged a ₹30 lakh reward. Meanwhile, Reckoning Esports stood third and was given ₹20 lakh. The Ninjaboii Global Esports was awarded as ‘MVP of BGIS’ with ₹2.50 lakh prize. They also nabbed the title of ‘Most Finishes’, along with ₹1 lakh cash amount and the ‘Rampage’ award with another ₹1 lakh in their pocket. Apart from this, Robin Mogo Esports received ₹1 lakh with the title of ‘Lone Survivor’.

The teams securing 4th to 16th positions also received prizes amounting from ₹15 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh. The thrilling finale was also live-broadcasted on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports, drawing exceptional response from both BGMI fans and Esports enthusiasts. The event was broadcast in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, and other regional languages.

Krafton’s Associate Director of Esports, Karan Pathak congratulated winners and participants, highlighting BGIS’ commitment to Indian esports. He commended the passion, new talents, and the community’s contribution to the Abhinav Bindra Foundation.