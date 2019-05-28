Battle for TS has just begun: Laxman

The political battle for Telangana has only just begun and by bagging four parliamentary seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is geared up to become a strong alternative to the ruling Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS), asserted party chief K. Laxman on Tuesday.

“Any agitation which started in north Telangana did not go waste and has been a harbinger of dramatic political changes and by winning in Nizamabad and Karimnagar attracting people of all sections we have made a beginning,” he said at a press conference.

Dismissing the Congress claims of being the real opposition to the TRS, he advised TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy to keep his remaining flock together first since most of them had deserted the party to “protect their business interests”. “The Congress Party is now a directionless and rudderless ship with their leader refusing to take up the president post,” he said.

He also found fault with TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao for his comments on the general elections and wondered why he did not acknowledge the ‘Modi wave’ earlier. “Apart from the Modi wave, TRS Government’s corrupt and arrogant governance, failures on various fronts and dominance of the single family had gravitated people to towards the BJP,” said Mr. Laxman.

Advising KTR and other leaders to accept the people’s verdict with respect, the BJP chief pointed out that his party had polled highest of 37% in postal ballots. “Telangana is going to to be our gateway to South India. Our party had crossed the magic mark of 300 because of our four wins here,” he added.

Mr. Laxman also accused the Government of going against the High Court directions and releasing the supplementary results surreptitiously. “It is now clear mistakes had occurred and the 27 youngsters who had committed suicides is because of the Intermediate Board blunders. We once again seek resignations of Board Secretary Ashok Kumar and Education Minister G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy. We will take up marks scam to the President and Home Minister too,” he added.