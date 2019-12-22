Bathukamma sarees orders this week only

In order to avoid last-minute rush and delay in distribution of Bathukamma sarees to beneficiaries, the State government has decided to place orders for weaving them well in advance this week only.

This time, the State government decided to distribute 1.05 crore sarees to the beneficiaries measuring around seven crore metres of length of cloth costing ₹ 350 crore. The government had also decided to ensure that the weavers complete the weaving the targeted Bathukamma sarees by August 22, 2020 for distribution during Bathukamma festival in 2020.

During the year 2019, the government had placed orders worth ₹ 300 crore. But, in the year 2020, the government had increased orders and is paying more for sarees because of new varieties and designs. Last season, the government had distributed only gold zari sarees; this time it had decided to distribute both gold and silver zari sarees and also design more than 10 varieties and above 100 shades of sarees.

Accordingly, Handlooms and Textiles director Shailaja Ramayyar visited the Sircilla textile town on Saturday and conducted a preparatory meeting with the district officials and powerloom owners. Appreciating the powerloom weavers of Sircilla for winning accolades for weaving good designs and attractive sarees, she said that this season also weavers should win appreciations from the women for their creative work.

She said that they had decided to place orders well in advance to ensure the sarees reach all districts for distribution. There are also plans to open a permanent showroom in the textile park on the outskirts of the town. She promised to release yarn subsidy among weavers very soon and deposit the same in their respective bank accounts.

On this occasion, she also interacted with the powerloom weavers and owners about the possible new designs to attract women. She said that they would send the new designs within one week for weavers to start weaving the sarees at the earliest. She also promised to talk to the private school managements and ensure that they give orders for school uniforms in Sircilla to provide employment to the weavers throughout the year.