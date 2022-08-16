Bathukamma saree scheme a boon for weavers: KTR

Workers busy packing sarees for distribution on the occasion of Bathukamma festival. | Photo Credit: File photo

The State government’s Bathukamma saree distribution and various other welfare schemes are providing a regular source of income for weavers of Sircilla, thereby contributing to their economic empowerment, said Municipal Administration, IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Government Junior College grounds in Sircilla on the occasion of the Independence Day on Monday.

The State government is placing orders to weave Bathukamma sarees, school uniforms and other fabric worth ₹2,500 crore on the mutually aided cooperative societies of weavers and the small scale industries benefiting over 15,000 weavers including powerloom workers, he said, adding that the bulk orders were fetching each weaver at least ₹ 16,000 monthly wage.

Works on the apparel park are progressing at a brisk pace on 60 acres at an estimated cost of ₹174 crore at Peddur near Sircilla and once completed, it will provide employment opportunities to 8,000 women in the garment sector. Gokuldas Apparel Industry has already set up an apparel unit at the Apparel Park, he noted.

The government has recently launched “Chenetha Bheema”, a life insurance scheme for handloom and powerloom weavers, the first-of-its-kind scheme for the welfare of weavers’ families.

He listed out a plethora of other key initiatives of the State government in propelling Rajanna Sircilla district on the path of progress in all vital spheres including health, education, irrigation and infrastructure development.

In Karimnagar, Backward Classes Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G. Kamalakar unfurled the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds on Monday.

Collector R.V. Karnan and Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana attended the ceremony.

Patriotic fervour reached its crescendo as students performed a slew of cultural programmes highlighting the important phases of the Independence movement and the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters in liberating the motherland from the clutches of the British colonial rule.

The Independence Day was celebrated with zeal across the old undivided Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and Khammam districts as well as in other parts of the State.