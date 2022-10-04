Bathukamma festivities end on fragrant note

Decked in festive finery, women seek blessings of Goddess Gouramma amid spiritually-surcharged atmosphere

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL
October 04, 2022 00:17 IST

A group of women carrying flower arrangements on the final day of Bathukamma festival known as Saddula Bathukamma at Borgam Village in Nizamabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: KV Ramana

The nine-day Bathukamma festivities culminated on Monday with immersion of colourful Bathukammas in village tanks and other water bodies across the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district and elsewhere in north Telangana amid gaiety and religious fervour.

Clad in traditional attire, scores of women thronged the Maha Shakti temple at Chaitanyapuri in Karimnagar on Monday evening.

They sang traditional songs in unison in praise of Goddess Gouramma seeking her divine blessings for health, wealth and prosperity for all in a spiritually surcharged atmosphere on the premises of the temple complex.

Women set to immerse the flower cones on Saddula Bathukamma at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Colourful Bathukammas in different sizes were immersed at Gouthaminagar near the Lower Manair Dam, Kothapalli cheruvu on the Jagtial road, the village tank at Manakondur among other water bodies across the district late in the evening.

At the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, festive spirit pervaded the air with hordes of women devotees reciting songs extolling Goddess Bathukamma before immersing the flower arrangements in the local tank.

Women devotees made a beeline to Padmakshi Gundam in Hanamkonda where they immersed the flower arrangements after dancing around them, worshipping mother nature late in the evening.

