Bathukamma concludes on a colourful note 

October 23, 2023 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Foreigners join women from the State in the celebrations at Bathukamma Ghat, in Hyderabad, on Sunday. G. RAMAKRISHNA G. RAMAKRISHNA

Foreigners join women from the State in the celebrations at Bathukamma Ghat, in Hyderabad, on Sunday. G. RAMAKRISHNA G. RAMAKRISHNA | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The nine-day festivities of Bathukamma concluded as ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ on a colourful note on Sunday, with the womenfolk immersing floral Bathukammas in tanks and local water bodies.

Dressed in sarees and traditional attire, women sang songs and danced in unison in praise of Goddess Gouramma and sought blessings.

The concluding festivities were not missed by contesting leaders of various parties.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader R.S. Praveen Kumar participated in Sirpur Assembly constituency, his contesting place.

Congress contestant from Alair in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district Beerla llaiah and his family members were in a BC Colony in Yadagirigutta singing folk songs.

Saddula Bathukamma was conducted on a grand note in Warangal, where thousands of women walked with the floral decorations for immersion. Preparing several kinds of prasadams, decorating the Bathukamma with exotic flowers and offering turmeric and kumkum, Bathukkammas floated in the water tanks as a bed of flowers.

