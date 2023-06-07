Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation schemes possible only because of KCR: Harish Rao

June 07, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao asked people to bless Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to complete the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation schemes.

Stating that having a strong leader like Mr. Rao at the helm of affairs made all this possible, he urged people to think before voting, as to why the Congress leaders failed to offer water from the Singur reservoir to locals.

He said that both these projects would irrigate huge areas in the district and transform it like Konaseema.

“Our Chief Minister has decided that Singur water must be used for local requirements. As part of that, we are bringing Godavari water from Kaleshwaram to Singur and from there to Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara. Water from these will reach the agricultural fields in Andol, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and Patancheru. This place will get a facelift for the better. Strengthen our hands to complete the works fast,” said Mr. Harish Rao, while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme pump house at Munipally mandal on Wednesday.

The Minister also assured to take responsibility, along with Andol MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, to offer better compensation to farmers who are losing their land due to the canals.

“All this was made possible because Mr. Rao has been leading us and taking decisions benefiting all of us. We made farming financially viable and are offering round-the-clock power supply to the farm sector. Telangana is the only State in the country to do so,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that these two projects would be completed in the next two years and farmers can have two crops every year. Mr. Kranthi Kiran presided.