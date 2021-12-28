Bars to be open till 1 a.m. on New Year day

The State government has permitted sale and serving of liquor in bars and other establishments up to 1 a.m. on the eve of New Year day celebrations.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the licence holders of 2B (bars), C1 licensees (in-house), EP1 (event permit) and TD1 (in-house) licensees of Tourism Development Corporation would be permitted to serve liquor up to 1 a.m. on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The A4 licences (retail shops) would be open till 12 midnight of January 31.

The order had been issued in relaxation of the rules in vogue subject to observance of the standard operation procedures for COVID-19, the Chief Secretary said.