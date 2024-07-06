‘Barrelakka’ detained among protestors at TGPSC office

Tension prevailed at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office at Nampally on Friday during a protest, called by members of the unemployed JAC and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) affiliated students union Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV). The police detained Karne Sirisha, popularly known as Barrelakka, among several others.

Barrelakka stood in solidarity with the protesters who demanded an increase in Group 2 and 3 posts and an exam in December. The protestors had also been demanding that the government postpone the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam for three months till October.

One of the demands was also to immediately release the job calendar, which provides transparency and clarity on upcoming opportunities. Meanwhile, a video of a couple passing by the protest being detained and questioned by the police went viral on social media platforms.